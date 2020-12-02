UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.76% of American Water Works worth $199,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.62.

AWK opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

