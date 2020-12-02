UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 34,927 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Eaton worth $192,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Eaton by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 720,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

