UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 363,503 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.16% of Stericycle worth $182,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Stericycle by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

