UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 497,323 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of Marvell Technology Group worth $179,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after buying an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,638 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

