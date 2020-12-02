UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 641,368 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,142,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 641,368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of LKQ worth $170,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in LKQ by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 80,532 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 168,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

