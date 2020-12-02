UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 690 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $217,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

SHW opened at $743.26 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $709.96 and a 200 day moving average of $651.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

