UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 785,509 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 785,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.05% of Incyte worth $207,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,701,000 after acquiring an additional 149,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after buying an additional 240,533 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 276.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Incyte by 1.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.