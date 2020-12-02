UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 785,509 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 785,509 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Incyte worth $207,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 248.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.