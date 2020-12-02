UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $217,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 90,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $743.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $709.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

