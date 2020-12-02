UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Altria Group worth $205,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 112.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.