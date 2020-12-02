UGAS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. UGAS has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $284,888.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00457918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

