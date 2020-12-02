UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.44.

NYSE:UNH opened at $341.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.00 and its 200 day moving average is $311.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

