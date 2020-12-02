UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $341.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.44.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

