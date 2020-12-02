UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on December 15th

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend by 74.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $18.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

UNH stock opened at $341.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.00 and a 200 day moving average of $311.69. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

