UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $378.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $373.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.44.

NYSE UNH opened at $341.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

