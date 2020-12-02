UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $378.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $373.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.44.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $341.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

