USDQ (USDQ) Hits Market Cap of $3.87 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003669 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, USDQ has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $11.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064587 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000833 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020965 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,977 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

