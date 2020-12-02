V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

