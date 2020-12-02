Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Cut by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $273.34 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

