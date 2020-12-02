Valor Token Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $117,301.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

