VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ANGL)

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

