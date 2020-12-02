VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

GDX stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

