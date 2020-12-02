Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,299 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,439,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,612 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $173.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

