Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,119,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $203,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.