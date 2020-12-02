Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.52

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.52 and last traded at $200.25, with a volume of 5014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

