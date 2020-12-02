Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 505,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 56,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

