Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

