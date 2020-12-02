Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBR stock opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.