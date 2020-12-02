Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 133.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

