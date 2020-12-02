Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $189.80.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

