Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.88.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.44 and its 200 day moving average is $258.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $108,673.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $52,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.