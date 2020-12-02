Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VEEV opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.10.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.88.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

