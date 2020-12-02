Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.88.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total transaction of $398,827.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

