Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.10. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $108,673.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.88.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

