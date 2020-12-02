Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NYSE VEEV opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

