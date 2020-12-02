Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $378-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.76 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.83-2.84 EPS.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.88.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.73, for a total value of $1,179,405.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.