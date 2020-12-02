Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 539,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after acquiring an additional 439,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $200.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $206.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.69.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

