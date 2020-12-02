Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Up 24.9%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) rose 24.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 14,587,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,598% from the average daily volume of 859,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

VERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Veritone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $701.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,966,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

