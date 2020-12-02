Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Mirova increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $230.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

