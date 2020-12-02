ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,116 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $213,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

