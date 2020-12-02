Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $20.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCTR stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

