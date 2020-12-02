VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,485 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $211,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 413,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,398,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UITB opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

