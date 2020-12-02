W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.86.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $413.14 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

