Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Announces Earnings Results

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:WSG opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Wanda Sports Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Get Wanda Sports Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wanda Sports Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wanda Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanda Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.