Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE WSG opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Wanda Sports Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wanda Sports Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services.

