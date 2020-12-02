Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Waste Management worth $216,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,481,000 after purchasing an additional 302,213 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.21.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

