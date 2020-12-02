Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Waste Management worth $216,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

