Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,166 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $190,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

WM stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.