Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lowered by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

