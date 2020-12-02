WebDollar Market Cap Reaches $741,126.39 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. WebDollar has a total market cap of $741,126.39 and $13,900.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 15,527,509,128 coins and its circulating supply is 11,579,560,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

